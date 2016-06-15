Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks at a Remain in the EU campaign event at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Recent sharp falls in sterling and British stock markets represent "real money" leaving Britain's economy because of fears about its future in Europe, chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday.

Osborne added that Britain had no economic plan to fall back on if it leaves the European Union and repeated his warning that taxes would have to go up and government spending down.

"This isn't warnings just from a Conservative chancellor, this is real money out there in the real world and this is the irreversible decision we face next Thursday," he told BBC radio.

