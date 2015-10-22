Police say treating incident near parliament as terrorism-related
LONDON British police said they were treating an incident in which a policeman was stabbed inside the perimeter of Britain's parliament building as a terrorist incident. [nL5N1GZ4PF]
LONDON Britain is not trying to obtain a special deal for the City of London as it renegotiates the terms of its European Union membership, but does want a fair deal for all non-euro zone members, Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said on Thursday.
Osborne said Britain's fellow EU members had accepted the principle of a renegotiation and of a change in Britain's relationship with the bloc, and that discussions with the EU Commission and Council were now moving into a technical phase.
The Conservative government has pledged to negotiate better terms for Britain and then hold a referendum by the end of 2017 on whether to stay in the union or leave.
(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by David Milliken)
LONDON Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease.