LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said on Tuesday that the Treasury would publish an analysis of the costs and benefits of the country's membership of the European Union before an in-out referendum on June 23.

Osborne was speaking in parliament after returning to London from Shanghai where he attended a meeting of top finance officials from the Group of 20 economies. The G20 included the risk of Britain leaving the EU on their list of dangers to the world economy.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)