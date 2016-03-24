LONDON The Treasury is likely to publish a widely-anticipated analysis of the costs and benefits of membership of the European Union in mid-April, Chancellor George Osborne said on Thursday.

The analysis is expected to form a key component of the government's campaign to persuade Britons to vote to stay inside the EU ahead of a referendum on the issue on June 23.

Osborne said the document would be published before his next appearance in front of parliament's Treasury Select Committee, currently scheduled for April 19.

"I think you will have had time to digest what's been published," Osborne told the committee, although he said no specific date for publication had been fixed.

Parliament returns from its Easter break on April 11.

