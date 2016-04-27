Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks at an event at the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday that the risk of Britain quitting the European Union was weighing on the economy, after official figures showed growth slowed in the first three months of 2016.

"It's good news that Britain continues to grow, but there are warnings today that the threat of leaving the EU is weighing on our economy," Osborne said in a statement.

"Investments ‎and building are being delayed, and another group of international experts, the OECD, confirms British families would be worse off if we leave the EU," he added.

The Office for National Statistics said that first-quarter growth fell to 0.4 percent from 0.6 percent in the last three months of 2015, but said there was no evidence for or against it being linked to Brexit-related uncertainty.

