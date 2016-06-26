UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON Chancellor George Osborne's chances of succeeding Prime Minister David Cameron have been "much weakened" by the country's decision to quit the European Union, senior Conservative Party member Alan Duncan said on Saturday.
Cameron said he would resign after Thursday's referendum result showed 52 percent of Britons wanted to leave the EU.
"Remain" campaigner Osborne, Cameron's political ally and Chancellor since 2010, had been seen as the frontrunner to become the party's next leader. Chief Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson is now favourite to become prime minister in a leadership contest which will be concluded by October.
"He is much weakened, of course," Duncan, a former minister, told BBC radio. "I think it's probably going to be very difficult for him to stand on the back of this. I would have supported him in different circumstances."
BRUSSELS The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to leave the European Union is expected to survive weeks of intense parliamentary scrutiny, which started on Tuesday, despite pro-EU lawmakers' attempts to force the government to rethink its strategy.