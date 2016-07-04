French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron speaks to journalists as he visits a store at a shopping centre for the launching of the summer sales in Paris, France, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS France's Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that taking action on corporate tax should not be the priority for the British government as it comes to terms with a referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Britain announced plans earlier on Monday to cut corporation tax to less than 15 percent in an attempt to cushion the shock of the country's decision to leave the European Union, raising the prospect of competitive tax cuts across the bloc.

Asked for his reaction, Macron told Reuters:

"What is really expected from the British government is announcements on the consequences they expect to draw from the vote of the British people. Personally, I don't get the impression that the first consequence is cutting taxes."

