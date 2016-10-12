Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Number 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at parliament in London, Britain October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON The idea the British parliament would not get to discuss and debate Brexit is "completely wrong", Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

May has agreed to demands for parliament to debate the government's plans to leave the EU, but has ruled out letting it vote on whether to trigger the formal Brexit procedure.

"The idea that parliament somehow wasn't going to be able to discuss, debate, question ... was frankly completely wrong," May said when asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker whether parliament would get a vote on the government's Brexit plan.

"Parliament is going to have every opportunity to debate this issue."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Elizabeth Piper and William James; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)