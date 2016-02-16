European Parliament President Martin Schulz (L) and members of the European Parliament delegated to negotiate on UK deal, Guy Verhofstadt (3rd R) and Roberto Gualtieri (2nd R) welcome British Prime Minister David Cameron (2ndL) at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium,... REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

BRUSSELS The European Parliament will deal rapidly with legislation required after Britain strikes a deal with its EU partners, but cannot guarantee that such legislation will be passed, the head of the Parliament said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron must first hammer out differences with fellow EU leaders on Thursday over a deal to help keep Britain in the European Union. The European Parliament would then need to approve the central elements of any deal.

"I can give you a guarantee that the European Parliament will deal immediately after the referendum to stay in to legislate on the proposal of the Commission," Parliament President Martin Schulz told reporters after his meeting with Cameron.

"But to be quite clear, no government can go to the Parliament and say: this is our proposal, can you give a guarantee about the result. This is not possible in a democracy."

