A Pro-Europe demonstrator waves a flag during a ''March for Europe'' protest against the Brexit vote result earlier in the year, in London, Britain, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The British government said on Monday that holding a second vote in parliament on the country's exit from the European Union would not be acceptable, but that lawmakers would have a role to play in scrutinising the Brexit process.

"Parliament is of course going to debate and scrutinise that process as it goes on. That is absolutely necessary and the right thing to do," a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters.

"But, having a second vote, or a vote to second-guess the will of the British people is not an acceptable way forward."

