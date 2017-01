LONDON If Britain's renegotiation of its relationship with the European Union results in a new treaty, that will be examined by both houses of parliament, junior Brexit minister David Jones said on Wednesday.

"At the end of the process, if in fact the negotiation culminates in a treaty (...) the treaty itself will be debated in both houses, and both houses will have the opportunity to debate on the outcome of the negotiations," he told a committee of lawmakers.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Stephen Addison)