LONDON MPs voted by 448 to 75 on Wednesday to support an opposition Labour Party motion calling on the government to set out is plan for leaving the European Union before it begins formal divorce talks.

The government had accepted the motion, but in return asked that MPs respect the result of the referendum and support its Brexit timetable. MPs earlier backed that amendment by 461 votes to 89.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)