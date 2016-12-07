London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
LONDON MPs voted by 448 to 75 on Wednesday to support an opposition Labour Party motion calling on the government to set out is plan for leaving the European Union before it begins formal divorce talks.
The government had accepted the motion, but in return asked that MPs respect the result of the referendum and support its Brexit timetable. MPs earlier backed that amendment by 461 votes to 89.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
PHILADELPHIA Joking that "opposites attract," Prime Minister Theresa May called on President Donald Trump on Thursday to renew the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States and lead in a new, changed world.
BRUSSELS Britain will respect its obligations under European Union treaties while it seeks to strengthen trade ties with world partners, the British chancellor said on Friday.