Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (not pictured), at Marienborg estate in Lyngby outside Copenhagen, Denmark, October 10, 2016. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe/via REUTERS

LONDON There will not be a vote in Britain's parliament on triggering formal divorce talks with the European Union, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Earlier, sterling firmed after May offered lawmakers some scrutiny of the government's Brexit plans, agreeing to demands for a debate before triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which starts a two-year process for Britain to leave the bloc.

"There will not be a vote on triggering Article 50," May's spokeswoman said.

May has said she will trigger Article 50 by the end of March next year.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)