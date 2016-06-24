A bottle of Ricard, aniseed-flavoured beverage, is pictured during a news conference to present the company's 2015-2016 half-year results in Paris, France, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS French spirits maker Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) is confident of the future of its business in Britain and remains committed to growing its Scotch whiskies and gin business there despite its vote to leave the European Union, senior executives said.

Britain, where Pernod Ricard's big brands are Beefeater gin and the scotch whisky Chivas Regal, and where it employs around 1,900 people, is among the group's largest markets in Europe after France.

"This does not change our ambition in the market and for our Scotch whiskies and British gins and we will continue to invest and develop our business as we always have done," they said in a message to staff. We are confident in the future of our business in the UK and in travel retail."

The message was signed by Laurent Lacassagne, chairman and chief executive of Chivas Brothers, Pernod Ricard UK Managing Director Dennis O'Flynn, and Ian Williams, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Travel Retail Europe - the division which operates duty free outlets in airports and other travel hubs.

Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard added; "Rest assured that our strategy is very clear and remains unchanged, as does our ambition to grow our Scotch whiskies and our gins."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)