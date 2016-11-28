LONDON Britain will have to look at its role in organisations it entered into as part of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, describing how her government is planning for Brexit.

"There will be issues around the justice and home affairs area where we're party to arrangements within the European Union as a member of the EU at the moment where we'll have to consider what the future relationship will be," she told a news conference with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

She referred to European policing agency Europol as an example.

