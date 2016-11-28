LONDON Britain and Poland are keen to come to a reciprocal agreement over the future of their citizens following Britain's exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.

May will meet her Polish counterpart in London on Monday, with one of the main issues of discussion likely to be the future of the more than 800,000 Poles living in Britain.

"As we leave the EU there will be a whole range of issues to address and settle, and clearly access to welfare system will be one of those issues that needs to be looked at," she told reporters.

"I think what you do see from the prime minister and the Polish prime minister is a desire to provide reciprocity to British citizens and Polish citizens and other citizens in Europe," she said, adding that both sides were "keen to provide certainty for people".

