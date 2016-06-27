WARSAW Poland wants to keep its general government deficit in line with the European Union's (EU) ceiling of no more than 3 percent of gross domestic product despite high social spending and possible negative economic effect of Brexit, deputy prime minister said.

Mateusz Morawiecki also quoted studies saying that Brexit vote may diminish Poland's economic growth by 0.5-1.0 percentage point next year and in 2018, adding that he cannot question these estimates.

Asked if Brexit will force government to resign from introducing costly election promises Morawiecki told reporters on Monday:

"No, the government will implement them... We will take care of the public finances in a way that will allow us not to exceed this deficit, not allowing so much taxes to leak."

