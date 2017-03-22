Britain says no EU exit deal unless future relationship taken into account
LONDON Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the leader of Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on Wednesday, a spokesman said.
Kaczynski is a rival of former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, who was reappointed as chairman of European Union summit meetings earlier this month despite an attempt by Warsaw to replace him with another Polish candidate.
Britain voted in favour of keeping Tusk in his role at the summit, EU officials have said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON British police said officers guarding one of the gates to the Westminster parliament in central London had fired a stun gun at a man who reached for a knife when they approached him on Friday but it was not initially being considered a terrorist incident.
DUBLIN Arlene Foster, the head of the small Northern Irish political party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government, said on Friday she wanted a "sensible Brexit" that would work for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.