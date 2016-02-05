Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo welcomes her British counterpart David Cameron (R) to the Prime Minister's Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo reiterated on Friday that Poland wanted Britain to stay in the European Union and said her cabinet supported some of its demands on reforming the block.

"We fully support the prime minister's proposals regarding solutions that are aimed at improving competitiveness, removing red tape and granting proper significance to national parliaments," Szydlo said in a joint statement with her British counterpart David Cameron in Warsaw.

Szydlo also said she saw a need to discuss the question of welfare benefits for Polish citizens living in Britain.

Cameron said Britain wanted to see a "full strategic partnership between Poland and the United Kingdom".

