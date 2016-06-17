Various Swiss Franc and Polish Zloty notes lay on a table in this picture illustration shot January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo - RTX2FGOF

WARSAW Poland does not plan to intervene on the foreign exchange market to defend its zloty currency should Britain vote to leave the European Union, state-run state agency PAP quoted Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha as saying.

Britons vote on June 23 on the future of their membership of the European Union, with one poll on Thursday showing 53 percent would vote to leave the bloc.

Large numbers of Poles live in Britain, and although Polish direct exports to Britain are small compared with trade with Germany, a Brexit could cause major jitters in Europe's smaller currency markets, analysts have warned.

"We are not considering anything like that," Szalamacha told PAP in Luxembourg after a meeting of EU finance ministers when asked about an intervention on the financial market to defend the value of the zloty.

He added that the zloty has already "absorbed" potential changes that could be triggered by Brexit.

"We have a significant reserve of liquid funds - cash, simply. The central bank has around 60 billion zlotys on its main account. This is why we could calmly wait until those waves ease," Szalamacha added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hugh Lawson)