LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday Britain she hoped to reach an early agreement on the status of Polish citizens in the country with Poland, as her government prepares to leave the European Union.

May said she had reiterated her plan to guarantee the rights of Poles and other EU citizens currently living in Britain, so long as the rights of British citizens living across the EU were also guaranteed.

At the first summit between the two countries, May told a news conference: "I hope we can reach an early agreement on this issue, providing certainty for Polish citizens here and British people living in Europe."

