British students hold UK and European Union flags in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A British Union Jack flag and an European Union flag fly from a building, with the 'Gherkin' and Leadenhall Building skyscrapers seen in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The British electorate would now vote narrowly to stay in the European Union, according to a BMG poll published on Thursday.

The United Kingdom voted 51.9 percent to leave the bloc in a June 23 referendum while 48.1 percent voted to remain.

A poll by BMG Research, showed that when asked if the United Kingdom should stay or go, 45 percent opted to remain, 43 opted to leave and 12 percent did not know.

"Rather than people switching to Remain, it looks as if people are now less decisive about whether it was the right decision to leave," Michael Turner, head of research at BMG, told Reuters.

Excluding "don't knows" puts Remain on 51 percent and Leave on 49 percent, according to the poll.

The fieldwork was conducted Oct. 19-24 among 1,546 adult UK residents.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)