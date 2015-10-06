LONDON Many more people in Britain support the country's membership of the European Union than those who want to leave the bloc, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

Fifty-five percent of respondents in the poll -- carried out by polling firm ComRes for the Daily Mail newspaper -- said they would vote to remain in the EU if a referendum was held now.

Thirty-six percent said they would vote to leave while eight percent were undecided, a smaller share than in previous polls, said ComRes which added its survey was the first by telephone to ask the official referendum question.

Other recent opinion polls have shown a narrower gap and some have suggested that more people favour leaving the EU than remaining in the bloc.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)