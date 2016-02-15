A Union Jack flag flutters next to European Union flags ahead of a visit from Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON The proportion of Britons who say they will vote to remain part of the European Union in a forthcoming referendum has narrowed by eight points over the last month, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

Forty-nine percent of the British public said they would vote to stay in the European Union, while 41 percent said they would vote leave, the ComRes poll for ITV News showed.

In January, 54 percent said they would vote to remain, with 36 percent against.

Prime Minister David Cameron hopes to reach a deal to reform the European Union at a summit of EU leaders later this week, which he would put to voters in a referendum expected to be held in June.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)