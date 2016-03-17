A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group ''Leave.eu'' in London, Britain February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Support for Britain to stay in the European Union was level with that for a withdrawal from the 28-member bloc at 36 percent, an online TNS opinion poll suggested on Thursday.

Support for the "in" campaign was unchanged from a month ago while the "out" campaign fell from 39 percent, the poll showed.

TNS said 28 percent of those who intended to vote did not know whether to back or oppose membership, up from 25 percent a month ago.

"The major problem for the ‘Remain’ campaign at present is that their support draws significantly on younger people who are traditionally less likely to turn out in elections," said Luke Taylor, head of social and political attitudes at TNS UK.

TNS interviewed a sample of 1,216 adults between March 10 and March 14.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)