Nigel Webber (2nd R) speaks in favour of leaving the EU at a Brexit debate called ''The Morning After the Vote'', hosted by Thomson Reuters at Clifford Chance, in London, Britain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union has a narrow lead over the rival "In" campaign, according to a poll published by opinion poll firm ICM on Tuesday.

Forty-six percent of voters were in favour of a so-called Brexit against 44 percent who believe Britain should remain in the 28-member bloc, not counting undecided voters, ICM said.

The online survey, conducted between April 22 and 24, took place during a visit to Britain by U.S. President Barack Obama when he called on the country to back its EU membership at a referendum due to take place on June 23.

