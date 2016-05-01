LONDON Slightly more Britons want to leave the European Union than want to stay, according to an ICM poll for the Sun on Sunday taken after U.S. President Barack Obama's warning that Britain would go to the "back of queue" in striking trade deals after Brexit.

Forty-six percent of those polled said Britain should leave the European Union, 3 percentage points ahead of those who said the country should stay a member of the bloc, while 11 percent did not know, according to the survey.

A separate poll for the Observer newspaper on Sunday showed the campaign to stay in the EU had a one percentage point lead over the those who wanted to leave.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Louise Ireland)