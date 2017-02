A girl runs past a Vote Leave sign, protruding from the garden of a house in Altrincham, northern England, Britain May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The "Out" camp has a lead of three percentage points over supporters of staying in the European Union ahead of Britain's June 23 referendum, according to an online opinion poll from TNS published on May 17.

The poll of 1,222 people, conducted on May 10-12, found "Leave" on 41 percent, "Remain" on 38 percent with 21 percent of respondents undecided.

(This story has been refiled to make clear that poll was published on May 17)

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden)