Students wait for the arrival of Labour MP Lucy Powell at Manchester Met business school in Manchester, England as part of her stay in Europe campaign on April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON The proportion of British voters who want to stay in the European Union has risen over the last month, according to an online poll by the market research company Opinium for the Observer newspaper.

Forty-four percent of those surveyed wanted to remain in the EU, while 40 percent wanted to leave, the Observer's political editor tweeted.

An Opinium/Observer poll last month had 42 percent wanting to remain and 41 percent wanting to leave.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kevin Liffey)