LONDON Support for Britain to stay in the European Union stood at 39 percent, one point ahead of support for leaving the 28-member bloc, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Wednesday ahead of the country's June referendum on EU membership.

The poll, conducted between March 29 and April 4, followed an ICM survey earlier in the day that also showed a one-point lead for the "In" campaign.

