LONDON Opinion polls published over the weekend showed a shift in support among voters towards keeping Britain in the European Union, boosting the value of the pound and stock markets worldwide on Monday.

Below are details of nine opinion polls which are expected to be published between now and Thursday, when Britain is due to hold its EU membership referendum.

MONDAY – polls by ORB and YouGov, two polling firms, are due to be published in the Daily Telegraph and The Times, both at around 2100 GMT. ORB has conducted an telephone poll while YouGov's poll asked questions to respondents online.

TUESDAY - a poll by NatCen Social Research, a social research organisation, will be published at one minute past midnight local time on Tuesday/2301 GMT on Monday. It was conducted online and via telephone.

IG, a financial markets firm, will announce the results of a telephone survey by Survation at 1230 GMT.

WEDNESDAY - Details of a telephone poll by ComRes for ITV television and the Daily Mail newspaper are expected to be published at some point during the day.

Polling firms Opinium and TNS are also expected to publish their latest poll findings. Both are online surveys.

THURSDAY - Details of a telephone poll by Ipsos MORI for the Evening Standard newspaper are expected to be published during the day.

The findings of a YouGov poll, based on interviews conducted online on Thursday, are due to be announced by Sky News after the close of voting at 2100 GMT.

