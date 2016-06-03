Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne joins JP Morgan employees and CEO Jamie Dimon for a group photo at a Remain in the EU campaign event at JP Morgan's corporate centre in Bournemouth, southern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Investment bank JPMorgan said on Friday that recent opinion polls on Britain's European Union membership referendum suggest the "In" camp has seen its lead diminish to just two percentage points from nearly eight points just over a week ago.

But JPMorgan economist Allan Monks also said there were questions about how much faith should be put in some of the past week's opinion polls that showed momentum shifting towards the "Out" camp.

"If a similar signal came from next week's polls, this would leave a stronger impression that sentiment around the referendum has actually shifted," Monks said in a note emailed to clients.

