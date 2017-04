British Prime Minister David Cameron attends a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi (unseen) during a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS There are still a number of obstacles to reaching a deal to help keep Britain in the European Union and talks are continuing, a British official said on Friday.

"Discussions are ongoing, there are a number of outstanding issues," the official told reporters.

Earlier, an EU official said the talks were at a "critical" stage and a session to see if a deal is possible had been postponed until later on Friday.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper Editing by Alastair Macdonald)