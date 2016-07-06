LONDON Columbia Threadneedle Investments, part of Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N), said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended dealings in its UK property funds, the fifth firm this week to do so.

The firm said in a statement it had suspended trading in its 1.39 billion pound UK Property Authorised Investment Fund and UK Property Authorised Trust (Feeder Fund) from 1100 GMT on July 6.

It said it expected that retail outflows would continue for the time being due to uncertainty in the market following the UK referendum result.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)