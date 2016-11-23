LONDON Aviva Investors is to reopen its suspended UK property fund more than five months after market turmoil following Britain's vote to leave the European Union forced it to close.

Funds worth around 18 billion pounds suspended activities in early July, after running out of ready cash to pay retail investors who feared property prices would collapse.

The reopening of the Aviva fund on Dec. 15, ahead of schedule, means all seven funds that suspended trading will be open ahead of the initial stage of a regulatory review aimed at preventing a repeat.

Below is a summary showing when the suspended UK property funds reopened or are due to reopen.

Fund Suspended Status

Aviva Investors July 5 To reopen Dec 15

Aberdeen July 6 Suspension lifted July 13

M&G July 5 Suspension lifted Nov 4

Standard Life July 4 Suspension lifted Oct 17

Henderson July 6 Suspension lifted Oct 14

Threadneedle July 6 Suspension lifted Sept 26

Canada Life July 5 Suspension lifted Sept 1

