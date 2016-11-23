Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LONDON Aviva Investors is to reopen its suspended UK property fund more than five months after market turmoil following Britain's vote to leave the European Union forced it to close.
Funds worth around 18 billion pounds suspended activities in early July, after running out of ready cash to pay retail investors who feared property prices would collapse.
The reopening of the Aviva fund on Dec. 15, ahead of schedule, means all seven funds that suspended trading will be open ahead of the initial stage of a regulatory review aimed at preventing a repeat.
Below is a summary showing when the suspended UK property funds reopened or are due to reopen.
Fund Suspended Status
Aviva Investors July 5 To reopen Dec 15
Aberdeen July 6 Suspension lifted July 13
M&G July 5 Suspension lifted Nov 4
Standard Life July 4 Suspension lifted Oct 17
Henderson July 6 Suspension lifted Oct 14
Threadneedle July 6 Suspension lifted Sept 26
Canada Life July 5 Suspension lifted Sept 1
