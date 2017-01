LONDON St James's Place (SJP.L) has moved to bid pricing on its 2.7 billion pound UK property fund, following a string of other British property funds which have cut valuations or suspended trading.

The firm made the change to its SJP Property fund on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the company said in emailed comments on Friday. Bid pricing gives investors looking to redeem their money a less favourable price.

Retail investors have been rushing to redeem high-yielding but risky property investments after Britain voted last month to leave the European Union.

