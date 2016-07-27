British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
LONDON British wealth manager St James's Place (SJP.L) said on Wednesday it had resumed normal pricing on its 2.6 billion pounds SJP Property Fund as concerns around the outlook for the UK commercial property market start to ebb.
The fund had moved to bid-pricing in the days after Britain's vote to leave the European Union on June 23 amid a rash of redemption requests, effectively forcing sellers of units in the fund to accept a lower price.
The company said it continues to value the fund's assets on a weekly basis, rather than revert to the more usual monthly valuation pending further upswing in market sentiment.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.