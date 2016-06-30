Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses students during his visit to German Embassy school in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the market turbulence caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union will subside in the medium term but it remains to be seen if Britain will uphold its democratic principles.

Addressing his biannual meeting with Russian ambassadors abroad and special envoys, Putin said Russia had not influenced the British referendum.

"I would like to stress yet again that the so-called Brexit is the choice of the British people, we did not interfere with this process and are not tampering with it in anyway," he said.

"Now let's see how they will implement the principles of democracy," Putin said. "The referendum results ... have rocked the markets, but in the medium term everything will recover."

