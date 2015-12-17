BRUSSELS Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said EU leaders had a constructive discussion with David Cameron on Thursday about Britain's demands to renegotiate its EU membership terms but stressed there can be no discrimination against EU migrant workers and free movement of people must be safeguarded.

Rajoy told reporters after the EU summit discussion he believed it would be possible to find "an imaginative solution" to the British Prime Minister's demand to deny EU migrants in-work benefits for their first four years that would ensure equal treatment of workers and free movement of people.

Cameron has demanded the measure in a drive to curb immigration from EU countries ahead of a referendum due by end 2017 on whether Britain stays in the 28-nation union.

