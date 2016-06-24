BRUSSELS Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb called Britain's vote to leave the European Union a "bad nightmare" as Europe's leaders woke to a shock result that will rock the 28-nation bloc.

"Please tell me I'm still sleeping and this is all just a bad nightmare!" Stubb, who was prime minister in 2014-15 and finance minister until this week, wrote on his Twitter feed.

"Usually these things advance in three stages: 1. Crisis; 2. Chaos; 3. Sub-optimal solution. Don't know where we are at this stage," he added in one of the first reactions by senior figures in the European Union.

