British Prime Minister David Cameron is seen during a briefing at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels in this December 18, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks to factory staff at the Siemens plant in Chippenham, southern England, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Pruchnie/Pool

LONDON Britain could hold its European Union membership referendum within "a few months" if other EU countries back a series of proposed changes to the bloc which were announced earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"We have only got now potentially a few months before we hold this referendum if we get this agreement, if it goes through and we name the date for that referendum," Cameron said.

Earlier, European Council President Donald Tusk presented proposals for keeping Britain in the EU which are due to be discussed by the bloc's member states later this month.

