LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said people who had been unable to register to vote in a June 23 referendum on EU membership due to problems with the government website should continue to do so despite the deadline having passed.

The government website crashed shortly before the midnight (2300 GMT) Tuesday deadline, prompting calls from senior politicians and Britain's electoral watchdog the Electoral Commission to extended the registration period.

"If you aren't registered and you want to vote in this EU referendum you should continue to register," Cameron said on Twitter.

"Huge demand caused system overload last night. Urgent discussions with Electoral Commission to try to ensure people who register can vote."

