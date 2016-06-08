A web page on a voting registration site for the forthcoming British EU referendum is seen on a laptop computer and a smart phone in London, Britain, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's electoral commission asked the government on Wednesday to extend the deadline for voter registration in the EU referendum after the failure of a government website shortly before a midnight deadline stopped some people from applying to vote.

"There will be many people who wanted to register to vote last night and were not able to," the electoral commission said in a statement.

"The registration deadline is set out in legislation and we have said to the government this morning they should consider options for introducing legislation as soon as possible that would extend the deadline. We would support such a change."

