A British Union flag is seen flying outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON The British government will rush through legislation on Wednesday to extend the deadline for registering to vote for a June 23 referendum on EU membership after a key website crashed shortly before the deadline, Sky News reported.

Earlier, the government said it was urgently discussing options to ensure people who applied to register after the deadline would still be allowed to vote, and that it was likely emergency legislation would be needed.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)