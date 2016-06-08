A web page on a voting registration site for the forthcoming British EU referendum is seen on a laptop computer and a smart phone in London, Britain, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The British government is looking at passing emergency legislation to extend the deadline for voters to register to take part in a June 23 referendum on EU membership, a minister said on Wednesday.

The government website crashed shortly before the midnight (2300 GMT) Tuesday deadline, prompting calls from senior politicians and Britain's electoral watchdog the Electoral Commission to extended the registration period.

"We are looking at legislative options ... We need to make sure that we get the details of any emergency legislation exactly right," Matt Hancock, a minister for the Cabinet Office department responsible for the issue, told parliament.

Hancock said the website was now back up and that people should continue to apply to register to vote, but legislation was likely to be needed in order to ensure those registering after the deadline will be allowed to vote.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)