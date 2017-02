The Union Jack (R) and the European Union flag are seen flying outside The Rock hotel in the British Colony of Gibraltar, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A web page on a voting registration site for the forthcoming British EU referendum is seen on a laptop computer and a smart phone in London, Britain, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The British government will legislate on Thursday to extend the registration period to vote in a June 23 referendum on EU membership due to problems with the website shortly before the previous deadline, a minister said on Twitter.

Cabinet Office minister Matt Hancock said the deadline would be extended by 48 hours to midnight (2300 GMT) on June 9, after problems with the website in the final hours of Tuesday meant some people were not able to apply to vote.

