Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi talks during a news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not seen) at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ST PETERSBURG, Russia A British exit from the European Union would hurt Britons much more than it would hurt the 28-nation bloc, the TASS news agency quoted Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi as saying on Friday.

"Of course it would be a problem, but it would be a small problem for Europe and a much larger problem for Britain," Renzi told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)