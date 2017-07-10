May's deputy says confident can get EU repeal bill through parliament

Damian Green, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 21, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is confident it can get legislation to begin the process of transferring European Union law into British law through parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May's deputy said on Monday.

The Repeal Bill, which the government says will help achieve a smooth transition as Britain leaves the EU, will transpose EU law and also repeal the 1972 European Communities Act which formalises Britain's EU membership.

"I'm confident that we can get this legislation through parliament," First Secretary of State Damian Green, who is effectively May's deputy, told Sky News, adding that he expected lots of debate along the way.

Green said although the bill, which is due to be presented to parliament this week, was complex from a legislative point of view, it was a simple concept.

May's Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority at an election last month, and were forced to secure a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to support her on key votes in parliament.