Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks at an event at the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain, April 18, 2016.

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne should release a report into the short-term costs of leaving the European Union before the weekend, ahead of his appearance at a parliamentary committee next week, the committee's chairman said on Thursday.

The finance ministry published a report on the long-term costs of leaving the EU on Monday, and said it would issue a report into the short-term costs at a later date.

Andrew Tyrie, who chairs the Treasury Committee of Britain's lower house of parliament, said he would like time to read the report before Osborne's appearance on April 28, which Tyrie had postponed to allow publication of the first report.

"The Committee will need to see this (second report) in good time before the hearing. For our purposes it would be extremely helpful if we could receive this before this weekend," Tyrie wrote in a letter to Osborne on Thursday, which Tyrie later released to the media.

