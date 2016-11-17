Michael Russell (MSP) Minister for UK Negotiations on Scotland's Place in Europe talks during an interview on the sidelines of the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 14 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

BERLIN The United Kingdom has got some kind of structure in place for negotiating its exit from the European Union but divorce talks will not be easy, pro-EU Scotland's Brexit representative said on Thursday.

"We have a sort of negotiating structure established within the UK now, a joint ministerial committee of the governments and they are looking at it," Michael Russell said at an event in Berlin organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

"But it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be good. Scotland wants to maintain and build on the relationship (with the EU)," he added.

A Deloitte memo that was leaked earlier this week - and which the British government dismissed as having no credibility - said Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the EU and splits in Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet could delay a clear negotiating position for six months.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)